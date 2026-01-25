90-Year-Old Musician, Mumbai Paediatrician On Padma Awards' 'Unsung Heroes' List: Sources

The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honours, were announced on the eve of Republic Day. It recognised individuals for distinguished and exceptional service across diverse fields. The honours are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

This year's Padma list continues the focus on celebrating “ordinary Indians with extraordinary contributions.” And this year, 45 individuals from across India have been chosen for Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category, sources said.

Many awardees come from marginalised backgrounds, including Backward and Dalit communities, tribal groups and remote regions, and have overcome personal hardships to serve society.

The recipients have worked across healthcare, education, sanitation, sustainability and livelihood generation, with a strong focus on Divyangjan, women, children, Dalits and tribal communities.

Their contributions range from tackling local health challenges and pioneering medical initiatives to preserving indigenous culture, protecting ecology, reviving traditional arts and promoting cleanliness and social welfare.

Mohan Nagar from Madhya Pradesh was recognised for his work in environmental conservation, while Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai from Gujarat received the honour in the field of art.

Anke Gowda from Karnataka - once a bus conductor - has been recognised for setting up the world's largest free-access library - 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts.

Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician from Maharashtra, was awarded for setting up Asia'a first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra, and a distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, are also on the list.

List of people awarded Padma honours this year:

Anke Gowda Armida Fernandez Bhagwandas Raikwar Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Brij Lal Bhat Budhri Tati Charan Hembram Chiranji Lal Yadav Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Hally War Inderjit Singh Sidhu K Pajanivel Kailash Chandra Pant Khem Raj Sundriyal Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G Kumarasamy Thangaraj Mahendra Kumar Mishra Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Mohan Nagar Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Nuruddin Ahmed Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan Padma Gurmet Pokhila Lekthepi Punniamurthy Natesan R Krishnan Raghupat Singh Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Rama Reddy Mamidi Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole S G Susheelamma Sangyusang S Pongener Shafi Shauq Shrirang Devaba Lad Shyam Sundar Simanchal Patro Suresh Hanagavadi Taga Ram Bheel Techi Gubin Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Vishwa Bandhu Yumnam Jatra Singh

Earlier in the day, 982 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Correctional Services were awarded gallantry and service medals ahead of Republic Day 2026.