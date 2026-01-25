Advertisement
90-Year-Old Musician, Mumbai Paediatrician On Padma Awards' 'Unsung Heroes' List: Sources

This year’s Padma list continues the focus on celebrating “ordinary Indians with extraordinary contributions.”

Read Time: 2 mins
The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honours, were announced on the eve of Republic Day. It recognised individuals for distinguished and exceptional service across diverse fields. The honours are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

This year's Padma list continues the focus on celebrating “ordinary Indians with extraordinary contributions.” And this year, 45 individuals from across India have been chosen for Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category, sources said. 

Many awardees come from marginalised backgrounds, including Backward and Dalit communities, tribal groups and remote regions, and have overcome personal hardships to serve society.

The recipients have worked across healthcare, education, sanitation, sustainability and livelihood generation, with a strong focus on Divyangjan, women, children, Dalits and tribal communities.

Their contributions range from tackling local health challenges and pioneering medical initiatives to preserving indigenous culture, protecting ecology, reviving traditional arts and promoting cleanliness and social welfare.

Mohan Nagar from Madhya Pradesh was recognised for his work in environmental conservation, while Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai from Gujarat received the honour in the field of art.

Anke Gowda from Karnataka - once a bus conductor - has been recognised for setting up the world's largest free-access library - 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts. 

Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician from Maharashtra, was awarded for setting up Asia'a first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra, and a distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, are also on the list.

List of people awarded Padma honours this year:

  1. Anke Gowda
  2. Armida Fernandez
  3. Bhagwandas Raikwar
  4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
  5. Brij Lal Bhat
  6. Budhri Tati
  7. Charan Hembram
  8. Chiranji Lal Yadav
  9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
  10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
  11. Hally War
  12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
  13. K Pajanivel
  14. Kailash Chandra Pant
  15. Khem Raj Sundriyal
  16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G
  17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
  18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
  19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
  20. Mohan Nagar
  21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
  22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
  23. Nuruddin Ahmed
  24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan
  25. Padma Gurmet
  26. Pokhila Lekthepi
  27. Punniamurthy Natesan
  28. R Krishnan
  29. Raghupat Singh
  30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
  31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
  32. Rama Reddy Mamidi
  33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole
  34. S G Susheelamma
  35. Sangyusang S Pongener
  36. Shafi Shauq
  37. Shrirang Devaba Lad
  38. Shyam Sundar
  39. Simanchal Patro
  40. Suresh Hanagavadi
  41. Taga Ram Bheel
  42. Techi Gubin
  43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
  44. Vishwa Bandhu
  45. Yumnam Jatra Singh

Earlier in the day, 982 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Correctional Services were awarded gallantry and service medals ahead of Republic Day 2026.

