Urge You All To Nominate Individuals For Padma Awards: Amit Shah Tweets

Ministry of Home Affairs has so far received thousands of nominations for 2020 Padma awards: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people to nominate individuals who have been working with distinction or achieved exceptional achievements in different fields and disciplines such as art, science, social work and sports for the Padma awards.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making the prestigious Padma awards "People's Padma".

"I urge you all to nominate individuals with exceptional achievement & service on: https://padmaawards.gov.in," he tweeted.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs has so far received thousands of nominations for the Padma awards 2020.

According to home ministry officials, more than 25,000 nominations have been received for the Padma awards till August 31.

The last date of filing the nominations or recommendations is September 15.

The awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards, which seek to recognise the work of distinction are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

Everyone without any distinction of race, caste, occupation, position or sex are eligible for the awards. However, government servants, including those working with PSUs -- except doctors and scientists -- are not eligible.

The nominations are placed before the Padma awards committee, constituted by the prime minister every year.

The awards for the 2020 will be announced on the eve of Republic Day next year.

The central ministries, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees and Institutes of Excellence have also been requested by the central government to make concerted efforts in identifying people whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognised and make suitable nominations in their favour, another official said.

It has been requested that efforts may be made to identify people especially among women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang (disabled) persons and those doing selfless service to the society among others, the official said.

