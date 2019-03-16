Gautam Gambhir, Odisha Tea Seller Receive Padma Awards. See Pics

Padma award: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives Padma Shri 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards for 2019 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, actor Manoj Bajpayee, mountaineer Bachendri Pal, ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and Odisha tea seller D Prakash Rao were among the recipients of the honour. One of the highest civilian awards of the country, the Padma Awards were conferred at the 2019 Civil Investiture Ceremony.

A part of the Padma Awards ceremony was earlier held last week on Monday in which former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, film personalities Mohanlal and Prabhu Deva received the honour among others.

Here are the pictures from the Padma Awards ceremony 2019:

Padma Awards 2019: ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan receives Padma Bhushan. Padma Awards 2019: Harvinder Singh Phoolka receives Padma Shri for public affairs.

Padma Awards 2019: D Prakash Rao - tea seller from Odisha's Cuttack who also runs school for children living in slums has been awarded in the field of Social Work - Affordable Education.

Padma Awards 2019: Mountaineer Bachendri Pal receives Pdma Bhushan from President Kovind.

Padma Awards 2019: Folk singer Teejan Bai receives Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Awards 2019: Actor Manoj Bajpayee receives Padma Shri.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH, received Padma Bhushan for for the field of Trade and Industry - Food Processing.

Padma Awards 2019: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri receives Padma Shri.

This year, 112 Padma awards, including four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri, were announced on Republic Day.

Twenty-one of the awardees are women, 11 foreigners/non-resident Indian/Person of Indian-origin/Overseas citizen of India, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

The awards are given in various disciplines -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

This year's awardees are from across the nation, all segments of society and the government has gone beyond excellence alone, recognising larger impact and their selfless service.

A record 50,000 nominations were received for the 2019 awards, over 20 times more than 2014, when there were just 2,200 nominations.

