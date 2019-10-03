P Chidambaram To Be In Jail Till October 17; CBI Okay With Home Food

P Chidambaram has been in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5

Former Union minister P Chidambaram will have to remain in Delhi's Tihar jail till October 17, a special court said today. But he may be allowed food from home -- a request he made earlier. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested the 73-year-old, said they have no objection to food being sent from home.

If the request is accepted by the court, Mr Chidambaram will be allowed to get home-cooked vegetarian meals twice a day.

