P Chidambaram Wants Home-Cooked Food In Tihar Jail, Cites Health Reasons

INX Media case: P Chidambaram has been accused of irregularities in foreign investment clearance

Highlights P Chidambaram wants home-cooked food to be delivered at Tihar Jail He is lodged there in the INX Media case His lawyer complained he had no pillow and no chair in his cell

Former union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday requested a Delhi court's permission for home-cooked food to be delivered at Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is lodged in the INX Media case. He has cited his health as the reason for the request.

The court will hear the request on October 3, when Mr Chidambaram's judicial custody ends. The former Finance Minister has been in the Tihar jail since September 5. He was sent there after the CBI, which arrested him on August 21, finished questioning him.

Last month, Mr Chidambaram's lawyers had complained to the court that the 74-year-old had no pillow in his cell and no chair, which had caused him back pain. The court refused to be swayed by the claims and extended his custody to October 3.

While the CBI is investigating corruption allegations against the Congress leader, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is inquiring into money laundering allegations in the case.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore to INX Media in 2007, when he was the country's finance minister. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the deal.

