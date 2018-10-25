Will Contest Probe Agency Chargesheet In Court: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram has said he will contest the case in court. (File)

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, against whom a chargesheet has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, today said he will contest the case in court.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said the CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case.

"The ED has now filed a complaint in the same case. If and when summons are issued by the honourable court, the cases will be contested. I will not make any other public comment," he said.

In its chargesheet, the ED accused Mr Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.