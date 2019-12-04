P Chidambaram Will Be In Parliament Tomorrow, Karti Chidambaram To NDTV

P Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu.

P Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money-laundering case, will be in parliament tomorrow at 11 am, his son Karti told NDTV.

The former Union Minister will walk out of jail today after spending 105 days in prison, mostly in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Mr Chidambaram cannot travel without permission and has to present himself for questioning whenever required, the court said. The senior Congress leader also cannot make any public statements on the case, give interviews or contact witnesses.

The former Union Minister is a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu.

Among the first to react was Mr Chidambaram's son, who is also an accused in the case. "Phew, at last after 106 days," tweeted Karti Chidambaram, with a smiley. The BJP's Sambit Patra jibed that Mr Chidambaram had joined the "OOBC (Out On Bail Club)" of the Congress.

"I am very happy that my father is coming home. It has been a long wait. It has been an unwarranted incarceration. I am very glad that the court has given him relief and he will be coming back home today," Karti Chidambaram told NDTV.

Reacting to the BJP jibe, he said, "If they have the evidence, they must take it to the court and put it before us and not hide behind the sealed cover tactic."