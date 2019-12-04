P Chidambaram To Walk Free After 105 Days, Granted Bail By Supreme Court

P Chidambaram will walk out of jail today after almost three months, with the Supreme Court granting him bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

The former Union Minister has spent 105 days in prison, mostly in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Mr Chidambaram cannot leave the country and has to present himself for questioning whenever required, the court said.

"Phew, at last after 106 days," tweeted Mr Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, with a smiley.

The court had on November 28 reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Mr Chidambaram, who had challenged the Delhi High Court's decision denying him bail.

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed that the 74-year-old former finance minister continues to have "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses in the case even from the custody. Mr Chidambaram argued that the agency cannot "destroy" his career and reputation by making baseless allegations.