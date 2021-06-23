'That's The Secret Behind Vaccination 'Record'': P Chidambaram's Swipe

To meet its target, the centre needs to vaccinate 97 lakh people per day (File)

Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday and go back limping on Tuesday is how Congress leader P Chidambaram today explained the working order behind the centre's "record" vaccinations in a day, in what was a three-step deconstruction and a searing takedown of the centre's vaccination policy.

Vaccination figures across the country tanked to 54.22 lakh on Tuesday after Monday's record 88 lakh, throwing up questions on whether such large scale vaccination is sustainable even as the centre has promised to vaccinate all by December-end.

"Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world "record" of vaccinations on a "single day"," tweeted P Chidambaram.

The veteran Congress leader then, like chucking salt into the wound, added that this "feat" is likely to find a mention in the Guinness book of records. Not stopping there, he then gave a makeover to the BJP's 2019 election slogan "Modi hai, Mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)".

"I am sure the "feat" will find a place in the Guinness book of records! Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government. 'Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai' must now read 'Modi Hai, Miracle Hai'," Mr Chidambaram added.

The trouble spot appeared to be supply and there were allegations that some states, including Madhya Pradesh, had hoarded vaccine doses for days to achieve 'Magic Monday'. Of the top 10 states which administered the most doses, seven happen to have BJP governments.

To meet the centre's target of fully vaccinating all adults by the end of this year, 97 lakh vaccinations need to be carried out per day. The current supply situation raises questions on whether the target will be met.

The government claims it has the capacity to store and administer the daily required number of vaccines.

The drop in vaccination figures come even as the government declared the Delta plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain first detected in India, to be a variant of concern.

At a time India is emerging from the deadly second wave of Covid and cases have dropped, 22 Delta Plus cases have been found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

A variant of concern tag carries the highest threat perception of a coronavirus variant, marked by increased transmissibility or resistance to vaccines. A variant of interest is a degree lower.