'Who Is A Delhiite, Mr Kejriwal?': P Chidambaram On Hospital Beds Move

Delhi is the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must define what it takes to be qualified as a Delhiite, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Monday, reacting to the AAP government's decision to reserve the national capital's COVID-19 hospital beds for residents. Questioning the move, he wondered if Mr Kejriwal had taken any legal opinion before making the announcement.

"Mr. Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite? If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?" he tweeted.

Mr. Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite?



If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 8, 2020

Mr Chidambaram said according to his understanding people enrolled under the centre's medical insurance scheme are entitled to treatment in all enlisted hospitals.

"I thought if a person had enrolled in Jan Arogya Yojana/Aayushman Bharat, he can seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India? Did Mr Kejriwal take legal opinion before he made his announcement?" he added.

I thought if a person had enrolled in Jan Arogya Yojana/Aayushman Bharat, he can seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India?



Did Mr Kejriwal take legal opinion before he made his announcement? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 8, 2020

Mr Kejriwal on Sunday said hospitals run by the Delhi government and some private hospitals will be reserved only for residents of the national capital.

"For now, we have decided that the 10,000 beds under the Delhi government will be kept for residents. The beds under the Central government can be used by all. Private hospitals covering special treatment will be opened to all," the Chief Minister said.

The decision, Mr Kejriwal said, was made on the advice of a special five-member committee of doctors formed. The committee has estimated that by the end of June, Delhi will need 15,000 beds.

"They believe that the 9,000 beds that are currently with us will be taken over in three days if we allow people from other states to take admission," Mr Kejriwal said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.

While the Delhi government maintains that there is no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the capital, a number of prominent hospitals in the city have told NDTV that they are running at full capacity amid growing concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi is the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country with nearly 29,000 cases.