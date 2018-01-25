P Chidambaram Hits Out At PM For Mob Violence, UP Moral Policing

In a series of tweets, P Chidambaram said on the day when the Prime Minister made a pitch for investing in India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the moral police in Uttar Pradesh registered six cases against young couples found in public places.
"On the day when PM invited world business to invest in India, Ahmedabad was hit by mob violence," he tweeted, referring to the violent protests in Gujarat against the movie 'Padmaavat'.
The former finance and home minister also said that on the same day, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar pulled up his junior colleague Satyapal Singh for trashing Darwin's theory of evolution.
On Tuesday, addressing the WEF summit at Davos, the Prime Minister had sought to hard sell India as an investment destination, saying those wanting wealth with wellness and peace with prosperity should come to the country.