P Chidambaram, Back In Jail, Jabs Centre Over EU Lawmakers' Kashmir Visit

Former union minister P Chidambaram was sent back to Tihar Jail again today by a Delhi court in the INX Media case. On his way back to the jail, the senior Congress leader made a jab at the Narendra Modi government over the visit of the lawmakers from European Union, who were allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress had been in attack mode since it became known that the lawmakers would go to Jammu and Kashmir, something the opposition is yet to be allowed.

Today, while leaving the court, Mr Chidambaram told the waiting media, "European MPs may be invited to attend Parliament and speak in favour of the government. Who knows? It may happen."

#WATCH Delhi: While being taken to Tihar jail, Congress leader P Chidambaram speaks on the delegation of European Union (EU) MPs which visited Jammu & Kashmir y'day. Says "European MPs may be invited to attend Parliament & speak in favour of the govt. Who knows? It may happen." pic.twitter.com/gT3eugu2v6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The Congress has called the government's move to allow the European lawmakers to visit Kashmir an "immature, ill-advised and ill-conceived PR exercise".

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also accused the government of "internationalising" an internal issue. The government, he said, has committed "a grave sacrilege by introducing a third party to assess the ground situation in Kashmir and that also through an unknown think tank".

"By doing so, the government has caused an affront to India's sovereign right over Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Of the 27 lawmakers who visited India in their personal capacity, only 23 had gone to Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. They were given full security and were briefed by the local police and the army.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also questioned the government's move.

Today Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a series of tweets, questioned how the organiser of the event, Madi Sharma, who describes herself on Twitter as a Social Capitalist, International Business Broker and Education Entrepreneur, had access to the Prime Minister.

"The unemployed youths of India do not have access to the PM, to speak to him and tell him about their problems. But this international business broker Madi Sharma can grandly write 'Come to India, we will bear your expenses'," she posted in Hindi.

"'I have access to the PM's office, I will set up your meeting with the PM'. How does this business broker have access to PM's Office," another tweet read.

The Congress leader was referring to the mails of Madi Sharma to Liberal Democrat MP Chris Davies, who alleged that he was dropped from the group after he asked for unfettered access to Kashmir.

A Delhi court today ordered that Mr Chidambaram will have to stay in Delhi's Tihar Jail till November 13, moving him to judicial custody in the INX Media case. The 74-year-old was shifted out of the jail when he was moved to the Enforcement Directorate's custody earlier this month.

