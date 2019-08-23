P Chidambaram's Arrest A Diversion From Crumbling Economy: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot defended fP Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today defended former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case saying the Centre is acting against him only to divert public attention from the "crumbling" economy of the country.

"The actions against P Chidambaram are being done to divert attention of people from the "crumbling" economy. Leave alone the question of creating new jobs, it is now getting difficult for the people who are employed to keep their jobs intact," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on Monday, along with Mr Chidambaram's petition challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption investigation. A special anti-corruption court had yesterday sent Mr Chidambaram to a five-day CBI custody that ends on August 26.

The Congress leader was arrested from his home in south Delhi amid high drama on Wednesday after attempts by his lawyers to get an urgent hearing failed.

"This is the first time the people from the corporate world are speaking up against the Centre. The Cafe Coffe Day owner committed suicide, the L&T chairman spoke on the condition of the economy in the country. The situation in the country is worrisome, that I can tell you. The economy is being destroyed," he said.

Criticising the ruling NDA government, Mr Gehlot said, "They did politics in the name of nationalism, they were doing politics by hiding behind the Army and in the name of religion. But the crumbling economy will surely break their arrogance."

The Chief Minister said that people will teach a lesson to the ruling government when the time comes.

