'Government Targeting Articulate Leaders': P Chidambaram's Son Karti

Karti Chidambaram lashed out on the Central government for targeting the opposition leaders.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram met with his father in Tihar jail on Thursday and reiterated that political vendetta is the reason behind his father's arrest.

Following the meeting with his father, Karti Chidambaram lashed out on the Central government for targeting the opposition leaders.

"We have repeatedly said it's nothing but vendetta politics. My father and Shivakumar are not undergoing any trial, they have not been found guilty by any court. Only under the pretext of investigation, they are being held in judicial custody," he said.

Such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country, he said.

"The government is targeting those leaders who are articulate and vehemently oppose them. They are after the leaders who are crucial to the infrastructure of the Congress, selectively with bogus cases," he added.

P Chidambaram is accused of signing off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media in 2007, when he was the country's Finance Minister. His son is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process. The two were named by INX co-founder Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently in jail in Mumbai for the murder of her daughter.

A Delhi court extended P Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

