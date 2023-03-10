OYO Founder's Father Dies Days After Son's Wedding, Falls From 20th Floor

He fell from DLF's The Crest society in sector 54, Gurugram.

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal died after falling from a high-rise in Haryana's Gurugram this afternoon, police said. They received information from DLF security at around 1 pm that a person had fallen from the 20th floor of DLF's The Crest society in sector 54, Gurugram.

"He was taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. A team along with SHO sector 53 visited the place of occurrence. During inspection of place of occurrence, the fallen person was identified as Ramesh Parsad Agarwal. He was brought dead to Paras Hospital," police said.

In a statement, Ritesh Agarwal said, "With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. "

"My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," he added.

Ramesh Agarwal's body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

He was recently spotted at his 29-year-old entrepreneur son's wedding to Geetansha Sood. The couple hosted a high-profile wedding reception at the five-star Taj Palace hotel in Delhi on March 7.

The event grabbed headlines as one of the world's top tech entrepreneurs, Japanese billionaire and SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son, was present to attend the celebrations.