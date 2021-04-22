'Not The Time To Sensationalise': Centre Vs Delhi In Court Over Oxygen

The Delhi government is "sensationalising" the oxygen shortage in the national capital, the Centre alleged in High Court today as desperate appeals for help poured in from multiple hospitals in the city that are struggling to keep hundreds of Covid patients breathing.

In its submission today, Delhi had said though the oxygen quota for the city has been expanded, the plants allotted are located far away.

"Some are in West Bengal, Odisha etc. Since morning we are getting various SOS calls from hospitals for oxygen. Two units are in UP and Haryana. In Haryana, officials have taken over the plant," the Delhi government said.

The Centre questioned if the Delhi government had reached out to Union Secretaries. "Did you at least send any message to the Centre even telephonically?" the Centre questioned.

