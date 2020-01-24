'Aadhaar, Dabba, Shaadi': Oxford Dictionary Gets 26 New Indian English Words

The new edition of the Oxford Learner's Dictionary comes with interactive online support.

Aadhaar, chawl, dabba, hartal and shaadi are among the 26 new Indian English words that have entered the latest edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary.

The tenth edition of the dictionary, which was launched on Friday, has 384 Indian English words and over 1,000 new words like chatbot, fake news and microplastic.

"This edition has 26 new Indian English words of which 22 figure in the printed dictionary. The other four are in the digital version," Fathima Dada, Managing Director (Education Division) at Oxford University Press was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The new edition of the Oxford Learner's Dictionary comes with interactive online support through the website and an app. The website has advanced features like audio-video tutorials, video walkthroughs, self-study activities and enhanced iWriter and iSpeaker tools.

The four new Indian English words in the online version of the dictionary are current (for electricity), looter, looting and upazila (one of the areas that a district is divided into for administration purposes).

"As Oxford University Press is the custodian of English language globally, these words have

to go through its processes," Ms Dada said.

The Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, she said, has been reinventing itself for nearly eight decades, anticipating the growing learning requirements of learners.

The Oxford dictionary, which spans 77 years, was originally published in Japan in 1942 and was first brought out by Oxford University Press in 1948.