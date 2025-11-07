Over Half Of Bihar's Unrecognised Parties Did Not Disclose Finances: Report

More than half of the registered unrecognised political parties associated with Bihar have failed to make their mandatory financial disclosures public for 2023-24, according to poll rights body the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to an ADR report, the NGO has reviewed 275 such parties -- 184 registered in Bihar and 91 in other states -- and found that 163 of those, or 59.27 per cent, have neither uploaded their audit reports nor statements of donations above Rs 20,000 on the websites of state chief electoral officers or the Election Commission (EC).

Of these, 113 contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

The report showed only 67 parties (24.36 per cent) made both audit and contribution reports publicly available for 2023-24, collectively declaring an income of Rs 85.56 crore, expenditure of Rs 71.49 crore and donations worth Rs 71.73 crore.

The Samata Party, registered in Delhi, reported the highest income at Rs 53.13 crore, followed by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) at Rs 9.59 crore.

The ADR's assessment also captured recent EC action that de-listed 32 parties in August and September for issues including inactivity and non-compliance. Among the de-listed parties, the highest income was declared by the Rashtriya Sarvodaya Party of Bihar (registered in January 2014) with Rs 1,066.37 lakh (Rs 10.66 crore) over five years, peaking at Rs 426.34 lakh (Rs 4.26 crore) in Financial Year 2021-22. According to available information, it did not contest elections.

The report said 28 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) registered in Bihar did not contest any election, based on available information.

Their combined five-year income is Rs 152.545 lakh (Rs 1.52 crore), from FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24.

The highest five-year income of Rs 82.39 lakh was declared by the Mithilawadi Party (registered in September 2020), with a steady annual income of around Rs 20 lakh.

This was followed by the Shoshit Inquilab Party, with a total income of Rs 29.49 lakh from FY 2019-20 to 2023-24, split between FY 2023-24 (Rs 15.31 lakh) and 2022-23 (Rs 14.18 lakh) and the Gantantrik Janhit Party with a total income of Rs 21.05 lakh, showing a growth from Rs 3.05 lakh in FY 2021-22 to Rs 10 lakh in FY 2023-24.

For 31 parties whose audit reports were available but donation details were not, the ADR found that the income and donations were nearly identical, indicating that contributions were the primary source of funds.

These reports provide insights into income and expenditure, with donations listed but without breakdowns for contributions of above Rs 20,000. The parties are predominantly registered in Bihar (24), but also in other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Jharkhand.

The Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party accounted for more than 90 per cent of the total income in this group, declaring Rs 1647.59 lakh (Rs 16.47 crore). Yet, among the 21 parties from this category that contested the 2020 Bihar polls, none won any seat.

Another 14 parties had filed only contribution reports, which together reflected donations of above Rs 20,000, amounting to Rs 682.28 crore.

The top parties, Aam Janmat Party and Prabal Bharat Party (both registered in Bihar, having total donations of above Rs 20,000) received donations of Rs 680.655 crore, accounting for over 99 per cent of donations of all 14 RUPPs.

