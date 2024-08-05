Over 59,000 People Displaced In Manipur Violence: Chief Minister Biren Singh

Biren Singh said 11,133 houses were destroyed in fire in Manipur violence (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday told that the state Assembly that 59,564 people were displaced and 11,133 houses destroyed in fire in the violence in the state.

Replying to a question from Congress MLA K Ranjit, Biren Singh said 11,133 houses were destroyed in fire in the violence in the state. He said Rs 25,000 has been paid as the first instalment to the bank accounts of 2,792 people under the 'One Family One Lakh' scheme.

The amount has been sent to 2,156 bank accounts in Kangpokpi district and 512 in Bishnupur district, Biren Singh said, adding that the remaining amount will also be sent soon.

The chief minister said 59,564 people have been internally displaced in the violence in the state.

"The cabinet had earlier decided that as of now amount would be firstly given to those whose homes were totally gutted in fire," Biren Singh said.

There have been delay in sanctioning the amount to some due to land ownership-related confusion, Biren Singh said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

