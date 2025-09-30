Over 57,000 Cases Registered For Committing Crimes Against Scheduled Castes In 2023: Data

A total of 57,789 cases were registered in 2023 with regard to crimes against people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) with Uttar Pradesh accounting for the highest share at 15,130 cases, according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The Crime in India 2023 report said that crimes against SCs increased 0.4 per cent over 2022, when 57,582 such cases were reported.

Rajasthan recorded the second highest number of such cases at 8,449, followed by Madhya Pradesh (8,232) and Bihar (7,064), the report said.

The crime rate against SCs stood at 28.7 per lakh population in 2023.

States such as Madhya Pradesh (72.6), Rajasthan (69.1), and Bihar (42.6) reported some of the highest crime rates. In contrast, West Bengal recorded only 102 cases, translating into a rate of just 0.5.

"In crime head-wise cases, the highest number of cases (18,437, 31.9 per cent) were registered under simple hurt, followed by cases under criminal intimidation with 7.8 per cent (4,486 cases) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with 7.5 per cent (4,345 cases)," the report said.

A total of 2,835 rape cases against SC women were recorded across the country in 2023 and 1,379 rape cases of SC children.

The overall rate of filing chargesheets for crimes against SCs stood at 81.2 per cent in 2023. States and UTs such as Goa, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Sikkim had reported rate of filing chargesheets at 100 per cent, while Rajasthan and Jharkhand lagged with less than 50 per cent.

