Over 55 Security Personnel Killed In Jammu In Kashmir In 2019 So Far

Last year was one of the bloodiest years for security forces with the death of 100 soldiers. (File)

The number of soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the first three months of this year has made 2019 one of the most violent in recent times. Last year was one of the bloodiest years for security forces with 100 soldiers killed, up from 83 in 2017. The number this year has crossed 55 in the first two months itself.

According to South Asia Terrorism Portal, 56 security personnel have died in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

The Army alone has lost 10 personnel this year, five of them before the car bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers on February 14.

Since the Pulwama attack, five more soldiers and eight other security personnel have died.

The number of terrorists killed in operations is also rising. Till February 14, 28 terrorists were killed. Another 16 have been killed after the Pulwama terror attack that was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

There is also a stark rise in ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC).

There were 267 ceasefire violations before February 14 and since then, 228 such violations have been reported.

In 2018, security forces killed 260 terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's Naveed Jatt. The number of terrorists who were killed in 2018 was the highest in eight years. Two-hundred and seventy terrorists were killed in 2010.