47 Workers Feared Trapped In Uttarakhand Avalanche, Rescue Efforts On

An avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, reportedly burying 57 workers in the Mana village. 10 of the workers have been rescued and brought to safety. The rescue operation is underway. The incident took place 3 km ahead of Badrinath Dham.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams are on the spot.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several hilly regions, including Uttarakhand, predicting very heavy rain (up to 20 cm) till Friday late night.

Thunderstorm with Lightning, Hail and Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and with heavy rainfall (upto 12 cm) over Punjab and with very heavy rainfall (upto 20cm) over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand upto late night hours of 28th February 2025.… pic.twitter.com/tSMbBn67ho — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2025

The IMD has predicted the impact of heavy rain in the form of localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas. Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, an increased travel time due to traffic disruption and minor damage to unpaved roads are expected.