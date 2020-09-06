Over 50 Arrested From Pool Party In Ludhiana For COVID Rules Violation

Police raided the restaurant upon receiving information about the pool party (Representational)

Fifty four people have been arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Ludhiana, Sameer Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police said on Saturday.

According to the police, on Friday, a pool party was organised at a restaurant under Sarabha Nagar police station limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Sameer Verma said, "Yesterday we got the information about a restaurant owner organizing a pool party in Sarabha Nagar police station limits with 50 to 55 people. On getting information, we raided the site where people were seen flouting COVID-19 rules. We have registered an FIR."

"Five bottles of whiskey and five cartons of beer have been seized," he added.

Punjab reported 1,515 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 61,527 in the state. According to the state government, 69 deaths were reported on Saturday and the death count has gone up to 1,808. 1,306 patients were discharged on Saturday.

