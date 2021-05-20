Over 40 Countries Supplied Covid Related Aid To India: External Affairs Ministry

India's total count of Covid cases stands at 2,57,72,440.

Over 40 countries have supplied COVID-19 related equipment and material to India through the Indian Red Cross Society amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"A large number of countries have expressed solidarity with and support to India, in our fight against the second wave of COVID-19. Many of these countries, numbering over 40, have supplied COVID-related equipment and material to us through the Indian Red Cross Society," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

India is combating the second wave of coronavirus.

The US, Russia, UK, France, Germany and Japan are among countries who have sent COVID-related supplies to India.

