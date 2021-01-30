Over 37 Lakh Beneficiaries Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Centre

Over 37 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now, centre said.

Over 37 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On the fifteenth day of vaccination on Saturday, 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 71 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) were reported.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 37,06,157 (as at 7 pm Saturday), as per the provisional report," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the 37,06,157 beneficiaries, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 4,63,793 followed by Rajasthan at 3,26,745, Karnataka at 3,15,343, Madhya Pradesh at 2,73,872 and Maharashtra at 2,69,064.

The ministry noted that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in COVID-19 vaccination.

Several other countries that have had a head start, some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a longer time to reach these targets, it said.