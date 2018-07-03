Over 1,000 Mansarovar Pilgrims From India Stuck In Nepal In Bad Weather

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu monitoring the situation of the stranded Mansarovar pilgrims.

Over 1,000 Indian pilgrims who are undertaking the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra or pilgrimage are stranded in Nepal due to heavy rain and bad weather. The Indian embassy in Kathmandu is monitoring the situation along route in Simikot, 423 km from capital Kathmandu. Out of the stranded Indians, 290 are from Karnataka.

Foreign Ministry sources said there are about 525 pilgrims stranded in Simikot, 550 in Hilsa and another 500 more in Tibet side.

The Karnataka government said all the pilgrims from the state are safe. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also asked officials from his government to help the pilgrims from the state who are stranded in Simikot. The state government officials has spoken to a few stranded pilgrims.

The Indian mission has asked all tour operators in the region to try and hold pilgrims back in Tibet side as far as possible since the medical and civic facilities on Nepal side are inadequate.

In Nepal's Simikot, Indian embassy officials are providing medical help to all the elderly pilgrims. Bad weather in the mountainous region is hampering the efforts to find alternative routes for evacuating the Indian. It will also look into the possibility of evacuation by helicopters for critical cases, a source in the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office said.

A Twitter user informed the Indian embassy that several Indians have been strnade din Simikot for the five days. The embassy tweeted, "Mission is aware of the situation and is taking all necessary action for safety and comfort of the pilgrims."

A lot of Indians stranded in Simikot for 5 days due to bad weather. I'm in Nepalgunj for our 4 members to reach back. Now it's heavy rain and wind. Please help us. Vinod Edamana +91 9446011452 — vinod edamana (@vinodedamana) July 2, 2018

The Indian embassy's emergency helpline number in Kathmandu is +977 985-1107006.

Another group of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, travelling to Kailash and Mansarovar via Uttarakhand, are standard in Pithoragarh .

Thousands of Indians travel to Kailash and Mansarovar in Tibet every year. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is of religious and cultural significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. In 2015, China agreed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to let Indians access the mountain, considered the abode of Lord Shiva, through the Nathu La Pass, which is a relatively easier route than through a pass in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)