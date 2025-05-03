Over 30,000 Pilgrims Visit Kedarnath Dham On 1st Day

Over 30,000 devotees visited the Kedarnath Temple on Friday, according to official data.

As per the official data reported at 7 pm on May 2 -- 19,196 men, 10,597 women, and 361 visited the Kedarnath.

The Kedarnath Dham doors opened on Friday, and a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles played devotional tunes on the occasion.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, also attended the Dham portal opening ceremony.

CM Dhami also distributed prasad to the devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara organised at the Kedarnath premises. He stated that the Badrinath doors will open on May 4.

"The state government is fully prepared to welcome devotees from all over the country," the minister remarked, adding, "The state government continuously monitors the pilgrimage at every level. Various basic facilities have also been established on the pilgrimage routes. The Char Dham Yatra is also the lifeline of the state. This pilgrimage is a means of livelihood for millions of people," he said.

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is determined to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra continues throughout the year, for which winter pilgrimage has also been started.

Mr Dhami confirmed that Rs 2000 crores have been allotted for "the reconstruction work of Kedarnath." Additionally, the central government has approved the installation of the Gaurikund to Kedarnath ropeway.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Dhami stated that the Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 30, and two days after May 2, the doors of Lord Badrinath Dham will also open for devotees.

He emphasised that the government has managed to ensure a safe journey for the devotees and has made appropriate arrangements so that they don't face any problems.

"Char Dham Yatra has started on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 30th April...Two days from today, the doors of Lord Badrinath Vishal will also open, and the yatra will start in full swing. We have tried to ensure that the journey of the devotees is safe and they do not face any kind of trouble during the journey, and for this, we have made appropriate arrangements", CM Dhami said.

