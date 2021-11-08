Over 250 Kg Explosives Found In Manipur's Border Town Near Myanmar

Assam Rifles recovered the explosives from Moreh, a border town in Manipur near Myanmar

Explosives of over 250 kg have been recovered from an area along the border with Myanmar in Manipur, a border state where assembly election will be held next year, raising security concerns.

Troops of the Assam Rifles recovered 243 improvised explosive devices or IEDs at Moreh, a border trading town in Manipur that also serves as a transit point between India and Myanmar.

Around a quarter tonne of IEDs of different sizes have been recovered from Moreh, the 43rd Assam Rifles said in a statement. India shares a 398-km international border with Myanmar in Manipur.

197 IEDs are between 250 and 500 grams, 33 are of 3 kg, 4 are of 4 kg and 9 are 5 kg IEDs, the Assam Rifles said.

"A cortex wire often used to connect explosives has been recovered along with two 12-volt batteries to charge it," the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

"While carrying out an area-domination patrol along the border, the alert troops detected well-concealed boxes hidden in thick foliage," it said.

Manipur-Myanmar border Moreh: The explosives have been handed over to the police by Assam Rifles

The recovered explosives were handed over to Moreh police for further action.

Sources said the recovery of the explosives may indicate plans of terror attacks during the election in Manipur next year.

Earlier, the state government had asked licensed gunowners to submit their weapons ahead of the election. The current term of Manipur assembly will end in February.