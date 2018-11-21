20,000 Farmers March From Thane To Mumbai Demanding Drought Compensation

Maharashtra farmers' protest: Over 20,000 farmers on 2-day march from Thane to Mumbai
Thane: Six months after thousands of farmers marched from Nashik to Mumbai protesting alleged false promises made by the government; over 20,000 farmers on Wednesday, started their two-day march from Thane to Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan, demanding compensation for drought, unconditional farm loan waiver and transfer of forest rights to tribals, who derive their livelihood from it. Swaraj Abhiyan chief and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav and conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh are leading the farmers' protests today. Farmers, particularly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, over the last six months have been regularly staging protests in a bid to make their demands heard by the government. On November 18, over 70 trains were disrupted in Punjab near Dasua, where farmers blocked rail tracks protesting non-payment of sugarcane dues by the state government. In October, protesting farmers clashed with the police at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border but the situation was saved, after the Bhartiya Kisan Union, which spearheaded the 10-day "Kisan Kranti Yatra" from Haridwar to Delhi, said that it has conveyed its demands to the government and would resume agitation if the demands were not met.
Here are the top 10 points about the farmers protest
Farmers across Maharashtra congregated in Thane overnight; just like they had done in Nashik earlier. From Thane the farmers' march will be led by Dr Rajendra Singh and Dr Yogendra Yadav.
They will march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai and may protest near the Mantralaya or the Secretariat, if their demands are not met.
Farmers' leaders claim that the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has yet not fulfilled promises made six months ago, when they demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee Report, which said farmers must have assured access and control over resources such as land and water.
Minimum Support Price (MSP) and setting up of a judicial system to ensure its implementation, complete farm loan waiver and drought compensation are the other key demands of the farmers.
"Two bills to ensure these rights were drafted by the All India Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AISCC) and placed in parliament but both bills have been languishing... more than 60 per cent of the voters in India are dependent on agriculture... the ruling party and opposition will now understand the gravity of this problem...and so the farmers are marching," Avik Saha, leader of Jai Kisan Andolan told NDTV.
The non-farming groups including doctors, lawyers and others are also supporting the farmers' protest. It's about national food security," said Mr Saha.
Left party CPM in a tweet said, "Damning report on Modi's demonetisation disaster from the horse's mouth! Agriculture ministry admits notebandi hit farmers badly, at time when farmers from across India head to Delhi to mark their anger in the form of a massive Kisan Long March to parliament."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Tuesday, said that his "government is aiming to double farmers' income by 2022." He slammed the Congress for repeatedly "cheating farmers" by making "fake promises" on their loan waiver schemes.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday held talks with agitating sugarcane farmers and assured a higher MSP. "I have met with sugarcane farmers from across the state and assured them MSP for their cane and support in settling dues from sugar mill owners," said Mr Kumaraswamy, after meeting the farmers and mill representatives.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Tuesday, to ensure that the pending Rs 6,830 crore arrears are immediately paid to the cane farmers. After a review meeting Adityanath said that the welfare of cane growers was a priority for his government. He said that Rs 1,000 crore has been released as the first installment of the easy loan scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore.