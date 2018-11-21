20,000 Farmers March From Thane To Mumbai Demanding Drought Compensation

Maharashtra farmers' protest: Over 20,000 farmers on 2-day march from Thane to Mumbai

Thane: Six months after thousands of farmers marched from Nashik to Mumbai protesting alleged false promises made by the government; over 20,000 farmers on Wednesday, started their two-day march from Thane to Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan, demanding compensation for drought, unconditional farm loan waiver and transfer of forest rights to tribals, who derive their livelihood from it. Swaraj Abhiyan chief and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav and conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh are leading the farmers' protests today. Farmers, particularly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, over the last six months have been regularly staging protests in a bid to make their demands heard by the government. On November 18, over 70 trains were disrupted in Punjab near Dasua, where farmers blocked rail tracks protesting non-payment of sugarcane dues by the state government. In October, protesting farmers clashed with the police at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border but the situation was saved, after the Bhartiya Kisan Union, which spearheaded the 10-day "Kisan Kranti Yatra" from Haridwar to Delhi, said that it has conveyed its demands to the government and would resume agitation if the demands were not met.