Over 2 Crore Gen Z Voters Added To Electoral Rolls Since SIR In 2025: Poll Body

As many as 2.73 crore Gen Z voters in the 18 to 28 age group have been added to electoral rolls since the Election Commission began its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in 2025, according to Election Commission officials.

The figure comes amid reports that the enrolment of young voters had effectively been put on hold because the annual Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls had not been conducted.

The poll body officials, however, disputed that characterisation, pointing to the continuous updation of electoral rolls, under which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion even outside an annual revision. The 2.73 crore figure covers voters between the ages of 18 and 28, including first-time voters as well as young electors who were already eligible to vote but were subsequently added to or updated on the electoral rolls.

"As per the amendment in Section 14 of the RP Act, 1950, in 2021, read with Section 19 of the RP Act, 1950, any person whose name is not on the electoral rolls or attains 18 years of age on January 1, April 1, July 1 or October 1 can register as a voter without waiting for any kind of revision, as a part of regular updation of electoral rolls. Both Special Summary Revision (SSR) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are done under Section 21(3) of the RP Act, 1950 and are optional. There is no legal requirement to hold both together," the officials said.

The four qualifying dates were introduced after an amendment to Section 14(b) of the Representation of the People Act. An eligible citizen who has completed, or is completing, 18 years on any of the four dates can submit an advance application in Form 6. The application is processed in the relevant quarter in which the applicant attains the qualifying age.

The Election Commission has also maintained that electoral rolls are continuously updated after their final publication, allowing eligible citizens to register without waiting for another revision exercise. Form 6 is the prescribed application for registration as a new voter.

The enrolment exercise has unfolded alongside multiple elections. Bihar went to the polls in November 2025 after the SIR exercise in the state, with the final electoral roll containing over 7.45 crore electors. This year, Assembly elections were held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, with electoral rolls revised ahead of the polls.

The poll body's position is that SIR, SSR and continuous updation are separate processes. The 2.73 crore additions in the 18-28 age group, officials said, show that enrolment of young voters continued during the SIR period.