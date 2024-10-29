Over 150 Injured In Massive Cracker Accident During Kerala Temple Festival

More than 150 people have been injured in a cracker accident in Kerala's Kasaragod

More than 150 people were injured, eight of them seriously, in a fireworks accident at a temple in Kerala's Kasaragod district late last night. Shocking visuals from the spot showed crackers triggering a massive fire and a cloud of smoke as people gathered on the temple premises ran to safety.

According to local media reports, the incident took place at Anjootambalam Veerekavu during the celebration of the beginning of the Theyyam festival.

Eyewitnesses have said that a firecrackers display was on around midnight, and one of the crackers may have fallen into the nearby shed where more crackers were stored. Visuals showed people in the crowd shocked as the shed erupted into massive flames and smoke.

Priyesh was at the temple with his cousins for the festival. "It started with a loud blast, and then we saw a ball of fire. Soon, there was panic. There was so much crowd. Many people were standing by the side of the shed and since there were too many people, they couldn't move around freely. We immediately started rushing people to nearby hospitals," he said, according to Manorama Online report.

Sreerag, associated with the temple, came from Bengaluru to attend the festival. He was managing the crowd when he heard the explosion. "Usually we expect a big crowd on the festival's second day. On Monday night, the crowd was unusually high."

"Chinese crackers were stored in the shed. A spark from a flower cracker may have fallen into the shed, igniting the crackers," he said.

Several local residents have told Manorama that the storehouse was near the place where crackers were burst. Panchayat representatives have blamed a lack of vigil. "Crackers are not burst on a large scale here. It is a small event. However, there should have been more precaution regarding the distance between the shed and the place where crackers were burst," local ward member E Shajeer said, according to the Manorama Online report.