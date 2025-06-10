Class 4 Grudge, Escalation 50 Years Later: 2 Seniors Beat Up Another In Kerala

Nursing a grudge from a school fight 52 years ago, two elderly men beat up their old classmate, now 62 years old, in Kerala's Kasaragod on Monday, said the police.

A case has been registered against Malothu Balakrishnan and Mathew Valiyaplackkal for assaulting VJ Babu, 62, their classmate at Natakkallu Aided UP School in Malom in Balal grama panchayat. The three studied together in Class 4 some five decades ago.

The assault took place on June 2, reportedly a few days after an informal reunion, when the three men came face-to-face in front of the Janarangan Hotel in Malom town.

Police say Balakrishnan pinned Babu down while Mathew struck him on the face and body with a stone.

The two men allegedly asked Babu why he had attacked Balakrishnan in the fourth grade.

Mr Babu lost two teeth in the fight and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Priyaram in Kannur, said Vellarikundu Inspector TK Mukundan.

In his statement to cops, Mr Babu claimed a long-standing grudge fueled the attack, adding that the men were also under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from SP Babu)