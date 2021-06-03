Over 100 Academicians Write To President Over Bengal Post-Poll Violence

Many areas of Bengal witnessed violence after the Assembly poll results were declared (File)

The Centre for Social Development and over 100 academicians have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention for the security of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities following the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The memorandum said after the results of the Bengal Assembly polls were declared, "the state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land."

"More than 11,000 people, most of them belonging to SC and ST community have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 affected in the 1,627 incidents of brutal attacks," it said.

The memorandum said over 5,000 houses were "demolished" and "inhuman atrocities and outrage" of 142 women and death of 26 people have been "registered in the suburban areas belonging to SC/ST community".

It alleged that homes of those belonging to the SC and ST community, their small shops were "demolished and burnt" and "they were given threats of not coming to their homes again".

"As a result, more than 2,000 people became refugees as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand," said the memorandum.

It said the SC and ST community has suffered "burtual violence" and needs assurance of being able to rebuild their houses and proper protection and medical and other facilities.

"We urge you to immediately intervene and save the SC and ST community and assure social security in West Bengal," the memorandum said.

According to Subhash Pahadiya, Professor at Rajesh Pilot Government College, Lalost in Rajasthan, who is among the signatories, anyone can win an election but committing atrocities against those who may have supported rival party is wrong.

"Taking cognisance of the media reports, we signed the memorandum to raise voice against the atrocities that are being done against the SC, ST community in West Bengal by the ruling party after the election results. This is democracy and anyone can win, but committing atrocities against someone because they don't support you is wrong," he said.

Puneet Kumar, Professor, Department of Political Science, Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, who also signed the memorandum, said they assessed the situation on the ground.

"We talked to victims, to our associates on the ground and took into consideration the data of NHRC and National Commission for Scheduled Castes to assess the situation on the ground. We have urged the President to intervene and take action against the ruling party for atrocities done on people who didn't support them."

