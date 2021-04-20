Over 10,000 Covid Cases In Tamil Nadu For Third Consecutive Day

Tamil Nadu's overall tally of coronavirus cases has now crossed 10 lakh (File)

Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day today recorded over 10,000 cases of coronavirus with 10,986 fresh infections in 24 hours and 48 deaths. State capital Chennai logged 3,711 cases in one day.

The state's overall tally of coronavirus cases has now crossed 10 lakh.

99,246 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 6,250 patients were discharged.

The districts which recorded the highest single-day spike include Chengalpattu (1,029), Coimbatore (686), Erode (226), Kancheepuram (295), Salem (383), Madurai (366), Thoothukudi (170), Thiruvallur (508), Tirupur (216), Trichy (312), Nellai (269) and Virudhnagar (146).

Tamil Nadu's overall infection tally now stands at 10,13,378 with 13,205 deaths. The active caseload of the state is 79,804.