Over 1,800 Visually Impaired People To Vote In Himachal Elections

A total of 1,844 visually impaired people will vote in the November 9 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Pushpendra Rajput said in Shimla today. There are some 50,25,941 voters in the hill state.Mandi has the highest number of 671 visually impaired registered voters, and Lahaul and Spiti district the minimum 21 electors.Kangra district has 82 visually impaired registered voters, Hamirpur 85, Shimla 60, Kullu 319, Una 51, Bilaspur 187, Chamba 62, Solan 183, Sirmour 37 and Kinnaur district 86 electors.Mr Rajput said the Election Commission introduced Braille signage features on electronic voting machines or EVMs to facilitate these people to cast their vote. All presiding officers have been provided with Braille ballot paper sheets to assist Braille-literate voters.Elections to the 68-member Himachal assembly will be held on November 9, while counting of ballots will take place on December 18 along with those cast in the Gujarat assembly elections.