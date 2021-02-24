Over 1.23 Crore Healthcare, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid: Centre

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16. (File)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.23 crore in the country, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,23,66,633 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,63,224 sessions till 6 pm on Wednesday, according to a provisional report.

These include 65,24,726 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 14,81,754 HCWs who have taken the second dose and 43,60,153 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, the inoculation of FLWs started from February 2.

"Total 2,01,035 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Wednesday, the 40th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which, 1,17,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 83,354 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

It said 8,868 sessions were held till 6 pm on Wednesday.

Seven adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) related to the first dose of the vaccine and three cases of AEFI related to the second dose were reported till 6 pm on the 40th day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

The total number of 1,23,66,633 beneficiaries who have been inoculated includes 5,93,909 from Bihar, 4,89,495 from Kerala, 7,55,159 from Karnataka, 6,90,740 from Madhya Pradesh, 10,58,136 from Maharashtra, 3,62,190 from Delhi, 9,10,064 from Gujarat, 12,26,775 from Uttar Pradesh and 8,35,026 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.