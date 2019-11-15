'Our Vision Clear, Not Limited To Forming Government': Nitin Gadkari

"We have a clear vision about our ideology," said Nitin Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to "forming government" but it is more about "nation-building", senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Pune.

"We have a clear vision, and it is not limited to forming government or making anyone chief minister or prime minister," the Union Minister said.

"We have a clear vision about our ideology and we should work for rebuilding the nation," he said.

Mr Gadkari did not make any direct comment on the current political situation in Maharashtra where his party, the BJP, could not form government despite emerging as the single-largest party after last month's elections.

"Ideology is important and human relations are even more important for us," he said.

