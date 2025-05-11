Advertisement
"Our Cities Had A Mass Raid Of Drones In Waves": Air Force on Operation Sindoor

'Operation Sindoor' was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Our Cities Had A Mass Raid Of Drones In Waves": Air Force on Operation Sindoor
New Delhi:

After 'Operation Sindoor' was against terror bases in Pakistan on early May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Islamabad attempted to attack Indian cities with a "mass raid of drones in waves", the Army said on Sunday.

In response, India carried out a "joint air-sea-land deployment", the army said, adding it maintained a robust "air defence posture".

'Operation Sindoor' was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, mostly tourists. Pakistan has denied involvement in the Kashmir attack and vowed to retaliate to India's operation.

What followed was a wave of Pakistani attacks using drones and other munitions, which India said was "repulsed" by its forces, who gave a "befitting reply" to Islamabad's aggression.

India said it "neutralised" Pakistani attempts to strike military targets with drones and missiles, including hitting air bases in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday. However, it was violated by Pakistan just hours later, after it resorted to shelling and launched drones toward Indian cities. The Army has warned Pakistan that any violation tonight or later will be responded to "fiercely".

