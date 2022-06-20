Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 12,899 New Covid Cases In A Day

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent. (Representational)

India on Sunday recorded 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,32,96,692, while the number of active cases increased to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jun 20, 2022 06:10 (IST) Maharashtra logs 4,004 COVID-19 cases, one fatality



Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said.

A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.



Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement.



A total of 41,823 tests were conducted on Sunday, raising the number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,16 03,506.