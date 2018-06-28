Organs Of 53-Year-Old 'Brain-Dead' Woman Saves 7 Lives In Karnataka

On June 26, a green corridor was arranged for the speedy transfer of the liver (Representation)

As many as seven people got a new lease of life after the family of a 53-year-old brain dead woman donated her organs.



Two heart valves, both the corneas, kidneys and the liver were harvested from the woman for transplant with the liver being brought to Bengaluru by an air ambulance, a release from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals said today.



Nirmala Bhat was injured in a road accident on June 22 and was referred to Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Manipal.



She was declared brain dead on June 25. Following this, her family-- husband, son and daughter -- decided to donate her organs.



On June 26, a green corridor was arranged for the speedy transfer of the liver from Manipal to Mangaluru airport.



Similarly, police had made arrangements for a green corridor from the Bengaluru airport to the Global hospitals, the release said.



