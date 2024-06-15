Order In Pune Porsche Crash By Juvenile Board In Absence Of Members: Panel

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly driving the Porsche when it hit two people and killed them

A committee looking into alleged discrepancies in a report by a non-judicial member of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in the Pune Porsche crash case has found lapses in the report, sources said.

The JJB's non-judicial member, Dr LN Danwade, had released the 17-year-old teen, who allegedly drove the Porsche that rammed two IT engineers and killed them, on bail within 15 hours of the accident.

The committee in a 100-page report to the Social Justice Department now said among the many red flags in the way Dr Danwade handled the matter, he did not consider the flaws in the blood report, which did not come from the police.

The JJB also did not make a roster as is the norm, and Dr Danwade gave the decision to release the accused teen "in haste", the committee said in its report.

The order should have been given only in the presence of more JJB members, but no one from the JJB apart from Dr Danwade was present in court at the time the bail order was given, the committee said.

The JJB Bench would have overturned the bail order the next day since the flaws were obvious, the committee said. Notices have been issued against all the JJB members

Show cause notices have been issued against all JJB members including non-judicial ones. They have been ordered to respond to the alleged flaws.

The Porsche car driven by the teenager, son of a builder, crashed into a motorbike in the early hours of May 19, killing IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both residents of Madhya Pradesh. The teen was driving under the influence, according to the police.

The boy's parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital.