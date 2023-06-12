Opposition's Nothing More Than A 'Double-Barrel Government' Dig At PM

AAP's resounding victory in Delhi has unsettled the BJP, said Kapil Sibal.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday made a pitch for opposition unity to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, warning that failing to do so would jeopardise the future of governance in the country.

Kapil Sibal criticised the central government for its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, saying it was an attempt to nullify the Supreme Court order.

However, the Supreme court will undoubtedly overrule it soon, he added.

Noting that AAP's resounding victory in Delhi has unsettled the BJP, he said the saffron party is determined to hinder its functioning "at any cost".

Kapil Sibal questioned why the elections were held and an assembly and cabinet formed in Delhi if the elected government's decisions were not to be respected.

"This severely limits the autonomy and authority of the elected government, undermining the very essence of democratic governance. The Delhi government has rightly challenged this unconstitutional ordinance, and it is hoped that the Supreme Court will repeal it. Allowing the decisions of bureaucrats to supersede those of the elected government weakens the Legislative Assembly and renders it meaningless," he said.

Kapil Sibal was addressing the 'Maharally' organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Centre's ordinance here.

He said the manner in which the Centre is operating leaves little room for the survival of any other government or party in a democracy.

"Narendra Modi's pursuit of a ''double-engine government'' is only aimed at eliminating opposition and centralising power in his hands. However, it is nothing more than a ''double-barrel'' government, with one barrel represented by the ED and the other by the CBI. As a responsible non-partisan parliamentarian, I stand before you today, recognising the urgency to unite the opposition against Narendra Modi's government. This is a fight for justice, and together, the opposition will defeat Modi in 2024," he said.

During the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of the country to join the "Insaaf Ke Sipaahi" campaign initiated by Kapil Sibal. He said the senior advocate is fighting a noble battle.

"I request everyone to become a part of it. The 140 crore people of the country need to come together and work for our great nation," he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, while calling the ordinance "the pinnacle of dictatorship and tyranny", said it aims to dismantle democracy and diminish the power of the national capital.

Highlighting the achievements of the Kejriwal government, he asked, "For what crime is Kejriwal being punished today in Delhi? Is it because he is dedicated to providing quality education to children, constructing exemplary schools, ensuring free electricity, establishing mohalla clinics, organising pilgrimage tours for the elderly, and facilitating free bus travel for women?." Sanjay Singh also highlighted the first-ever instance in India's history when the First Lady of the United States expressed her desire to visit the schools built by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

He said all non-BJP parties would join forces in the Rajya Sabha to defeat the contentious ordinance.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann referred to the BJP as "the Bharatiya Jugaad Party".

He said the rally was aimed at conveying to the people how their rights are being snatched away.

Bhagwant Mann said the people vote for their favourite leaders and expect good governance.

"However, the BJP refuses to let any government or party that does not align with its agenda even function. The BJP has mastered the art of ''jugaad'' politics. They buy MLAs from other parties, manipulate by-elections, and even resort to using the governors and lieutenant governors to impose their preferred chief minister upon the people," he said.

"This ''jugaad'' party sustains itself in power, not through the support of the people, but through conniving tactics." Mann said Delhi is the heart of the country and home to people from every state.

"If Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is unable to exercise his authority, make decisions, and ensure efficient functioning due to bureaucratic hurdles put in by the Centre, it raises serious questions about the functionality of our entire system," he said.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai also highlighted the need for collective resistance against the Centre's ordinance.

