Opposition Was Mimicking Vice President During Parliament Debate: Amit Shah

Amit Shah was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of several development projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the opposition for "boycotting" a debate in Parliament on the three criminal law bills by "making excuses" and also hit out at them for mimicking the vice president.

He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of several development projects here.

"I wanted the opposition to give their views on them," the Union minister said, referring to the criminal law bills.

"But it was unfortunate that the opposition decided to take an unfortunate decision of boycotting the discussion on this bill by making excuses... When debate was taking place (in Parliament) on bringing a change in the criminal justice system, opposition members were mimicking the vice president," he said.

Mr Shah was referring to what was happening outside the House where Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs. "Nothing can be more condemnable than this," Mr Shah added.

He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for videographing the mimicry act but did not name him.

"A prominent leader of a party like the Congress was making a video of it and making fun of it," Mr Shah said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)