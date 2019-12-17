Opposition To Meet President Over Citizenship Law Protests: Congress

Opposition is to lodge their protest over police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia (File)

Senior Congress leader AK Antony said on Monday that Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Tomorrow under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, almost all important Opposition leaders are meeting President of India," Mr Antony told ANI after Congress' protest at India Gate in solidarity with the students.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior party leaders sat in the protest which started at 4 pm and continued till 6 pm.

During the protest, Congress leaders held placards. The placard held by Priyanka Gandhi said: "Stop attacks on young students". Party leaders KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel and Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that police action in Delhi and Aligarh following the protest by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act was an "attack on the soul of India" and the party will fight against it.

"The government has given a blow to the Constitution. It is an attack on the soul of the nation, youth is the soul of the nation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters.

She said it is the "right of the students to protest". "I am a mother too. You entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny. Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and stand with the students," she said.