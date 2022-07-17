Opposition Questions Government On PM's Absence At All-Party Meet

The Monsoon Session of parliament all set to begin tomorrow, an All-Party meet is being held at the Parliament Annexe where Opposition parties have questioned the government on the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is customary for the Prime Minister to call and hold the all-party meet for the smooth functioning of parliament.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "All Party Meeting to discuss forthcoming session of Parliament has just begun and the Prime Minister as usual is absent. Isn't this 'unparliamentary'?"

At the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the parties to ensure smooth functioning of parliament.

The Monsoon Session is likely to continue till August 12. Under the schedule, there will be 18 sittings and a total time of 108 hours.

The meeting is being attended by the BJP's Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Meghwal and Muraleedharan. The Congress is being represented by Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh.

Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party, Ramnath Thakur from Janata Dal United, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Harsimrat Kaur from Akali Dal are also present.