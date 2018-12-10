Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee To Attend Opposition Meet: Live Updates

Meeting aims to bring together opposition parties to take on the BJP.

A meeting of opposition parties will be held in the national capital to discuss a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The meeting is taking place a day before the results of the assembly polls in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - are declared.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee are the key leaders attending the meeting, which was called by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken on the challenging task of bringing non-BJP allies under a single umbrella ahead of the 2019 election.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the gathering - his first participation in an opposition meet.

Here are the live updates of Opposition parties meeting: