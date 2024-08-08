Opposition MPs Protest Outside Parliament Against Rising Vegetable Prices

As a mark of protest, the MPs wore garlands made of onion as they raised slogans.

MPs from different political parties in the opposition held a protest against the price rise of onions and other vegetables, outside the parliament on Thursday.

Launching a scathing attack against the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Legal guarantee on MSP is a huge issue. A govt which gives an account of expenses made on athletes in Parliament...It has no shame...An account should be given of how much taxpayer's money is spent on the PM and the Cabinet ministers."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that onion farmers in Maharashtra are permitted to export their produce while onion farmers in Gujarat are allowed to.

"Farmers are demanding that a government which promised to double farmers' income should at least give MSP. Maharashtra onion farmers are not allowed to export their produce, while onion farmers in Gujarat are allowed to. Our protest is against this," said Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led government is slated to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is listed for introduction by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha.

Congress Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal submitted a notice to oppose the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Mr Hibi Eden also gave notice to oppose the bill. The Samajwadi Party will also oppose the Waqf Bill in Parliament.

Congress MP K Suresh who is the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha said that the opposition is not in favour of the bill.

