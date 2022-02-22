Opposition Misleads People On Border Row With China: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the opposition of misleading people

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people over the border issue with China, saying politics should be kept aside on the matter of security and the unity and integrity of the country.

He said on this issue all political parties should forget differences and come together. Addressing an election meeting at Banshi Bazar in the Sikanderpur, he said, "The opposition parties are misleading the country regarding the China dispute." He said an attempt was made to mislead the country on the issue of Galwan Valley.

"The bravery and courage of the soldiers should not be questioned. This affects the morale of the army personnel. Keeping politics aside on the issue of security as well as the unity and integrity of the country, all political parties should forget all differences and stand together," he said.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath said he should "read the history of independent India".

"Statements should be made based on facts," he said apparently referring to a statement made by the Congress leader in Parliament. "No matter what, the head of Mother India will not be allowed to lowered," he said.

Mr Singh said he can never forget the pain caused by Uri and Pulwama terror attacks. After the Pulwama attack, India took a decision in 10 minutes and carried out a surgical strike, he said.

"Through this, India has given a message to the world that India is no longer a weak India and it can hit across the border," he added.

Mr Singh also accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the BSP of doing politics of hatred.

The Congress started the politics of hatred and the Samajwadi Party carried it forward, he alleged.