Opposition Meet Live Updates: AAP To Join Congress In Big Opposition Meet Today

Top leaders of 24 opposition parties are expected to attend a meet.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has rallied support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru beginning on Monday.

Leaders of at least 24 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Opposition meet:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 17, 2023 09:09 (IST) Sharad Pawar Likely To Skip Opposition Meet, Daughter Supriya Sule To Attend

Sharad Pawar is likely to skip the big opposition meeting today at Bengaluru, days after his nephew Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar is likely to skip the big opposition meeting today at Bengaluru, days after his nephew Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra.