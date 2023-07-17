Opposition Meet Live Updates: AAP To Join Congress In Big Opposition Meet Today

New Delhi:
Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has rallied support from a total of 25 parties for the second Opposition Unity meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru beginning on Monday.
Leaders of at least 24 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Opposition meet:
Sharad Pawar Likely To Skip Opposition Meet, Daughter Supriya Sule To Attend
Sharad Pawar is likely to skip the big opposition meeting today at Bengaluru, days after his nephew Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra.
2024 Roadmap On Opposition Meet Agenda Today After AAP-Congress Thaw
Top leaders of 24 opposition parties are expected to attend a meet today in Bengaluru to chalk out a plan to take on the BJP in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the parliament and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
