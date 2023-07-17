Seat-Sharing Plan For 2024 Polls, Monsoon Session Agenda At Opposition Meet

The opposition leaders are expected to hold talks on ironing out their differences and project a united front in next year's general elections.

There is a proposal to set up a subcommittee for drafting a common minimum programme and communication points for the Opposition alliance for the 2024 general elections, sources said.

The opposition leaders also plan to suggest a name for the alliance.

After deliberating for days, the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday announced that they too would participate in the meet.

AAP made the announcement just hours after the Congress came out in support of the party's campaign against a contentious central order that wrested back control of Delhi's bureaucracy.

"Today, the Congress party cleared its position against Delhi Ordinance. We welcome the announcement. Along with this, AAP will attend the opposition meet in Bengaluru," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

The Opposition meet comes in the backdrop of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the West Bengal panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the Trinamool Congress government of oppression.

Fifteen parties attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

The Opposition meet coincides with a mega meet of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi, an exercise aimed at flexing numbers ahead of 2024 general elections.